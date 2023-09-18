A carton of milk or a lotto ticket? Regina woman celebrating $100,000 win after choosing correctly

A Regina woman is celebrating a $100,000 lotto win after making the right choice while grocery shopping.

“I was in the check-out line and realized I forgot to grab milk,” Rhonda Envik said in a Sask Lotteries news release. “I went back and forth on what to do… I’m glad I went with the lottery ticket.”

Envik celebrated the win with her husband Brent Sparks. According to the couple – it took a while for both of them to realize what had happened.

“I couldn’t believe it, definitely not at first,” Envik said.

“I had to check the ticket a few times before it started to sink in.”

The pair said they have a plan on what to do with their newfound windfall.

“We’re going to finish renovating our basement,” Envik said. “That was our winter plan anyway, but now we can finish it and have some savings in the bank.”

“Mostly, this will give us a little more security. And that makes such a big difference,” she added.

Envik bought her winning Western Max and Extra ticket at the Ly Lottery Kiosk at the Real Canadian Superstore located at 4450 Rochdale Blvd.