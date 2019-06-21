

Highway 10 was closed at the Highway 1 overpass near Balgonie due to a single-vehicle crash.

According to the RCMP, a driver was merging from the overpass onto Highway 1 when they lost control and rolled.

#SKHwy10: Fort Qu'Appelle to Vicinity of Balgonie, Motor Vehicle Accident, Road closed, Use alternate route,... https://t.co/7fqQ8XeXEG — Highway Hotline (@SKGovHwyHotline) June 21, 2019

One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Highway 10 is blocked while RCMP investigate and Highway 1 westbound is down to one lane.