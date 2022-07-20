'A critical part of our future': Pesâkâstêw Solar Project officially opens

The Pesâkâstêw Solar Project recently had its grand opening. The ten megawatt solar project is Saskatchewan’s second utility-scale solar project and the first utility-scale Indigenous owned generating facility to be added to the Saskatchewan power grid.

The $4.66 million project is located four kilometres outside of Weyburn and began construction in 2019. In total, the project covers around 110 acres of land.

The solar farm will be able to power 2,500 homes annually and operate for at least 20 years.

The project is a partnership with the economic development branches of George Gordon First Nation and Starblanket Cree Nation along with ‘Natural Forces’, a private company that delivers renewable energy projects with community partners across Canada.

“It’s a good model here, it’s continuing to be refined and I expect we’ll be seeing more across the nation,” Minister responsible for SaskPower, Don Morgan, explained after the grand opening ceremony.

The project is intended to tie into Saskatchewan’s Climate Change Strategy to have zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.

“The energy system in Saskatchewan is going through a profound transition and we’ll need to move to net zero emissions by 2050 if not earlier,” said SaskPower president & CEO, Rupen Pandya.

“SaskPower being a partner along with First Nations is a critical part of our future going forward.”