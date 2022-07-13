A first for Regina, Caribbean Carnival on its way to the Queen City
A first for Regina, Caribbean Carnival on its way to the Queen City
Regina will have its inaugural Caribbean Carnival festival this summer and it’s set to fill the Queen City streets with colour and excitement.
CaribFest’22 will take place July 23 on 13th Ave. and Cameron St. starting at noon.
There will be a parade with colourful costumes and dancing through the streets of Regina.
The parade will end at Victoria Park where there will then be a variety of entertainment, food, drinks and a bouncy castle.
Jasinta Fisher, with the Caribbean Carnival Association of Saskatchewan, said aside from a day of entertainment the carnival is also an important day for Caribbean culture.
“The Caribbean Carnival traditionally started in about the 18th century originating in Trinidad and Tobago, once the emancipation of slavery passed it was the [Caribbean] community’s way to start celebrating outwardly our individual cultures,” Fisher said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.
Fisher said historically a lot of Caribbean cultures were lumped together for a long time and the carnival was a way for each individual culture to celebrate outwardly for the first time.
“That way we have been able to dance and celebrate and showcase who we each are while also being able to celebrate our freedom,” Fisher said.
Fisher said anyone can order a costume before the end of the week by going to their Facebook or Instagram pages or by calling at 533-4980.
Fisher also said because Mosaic is unable to take place this year they are also extending an invitation to any pavilion performer to appear on stage.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 1 per cent amid persistent, elevated inflation
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
Canadian incomes went up in 2020 amid uptake of pandemic benefits: census data
Canadian incomes trended higher in 2020 everywhere except in Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador, as millions benefited from pandemic supports, according to new census data from Statistics Canada.
What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?
BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.
Canadian food suppliers signal more price hikes coming to grocery stores this fall
Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to grocery retailers informing them of upcoming price hikes.
Rogers will reimburse customers for up to 5 days of service
Following Rogers' nationwide network outage from last week, which interrupted telephone and internet services, the company announced on Tuesday that it will reimburse all impacted customers for up to five days of service.
Exclusive | RCMP vacancy rate highest in Manitoba, Nunavut and B.C.
The RCMP's national vacancy rate is currently 4.3 per cent, which is equivalent to an estimated 300 positions. With fewer recruits entering training and more members leaving, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police needs to fill more boots.
Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Redblacks' Masoli calls out racism in CFL following Marino hit response
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has spoken out following Friday's game in which he was severely injured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, accusing the league of turning a blind eye to racism.
Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school
A new wave of anger swept through Uvalde on Tuesday over surveillance footage of police officers in body armor milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman carried out a massacre inside a fourth-grade classroom where 19 children and two teachers were killed.
Saskatoon
-
Frank Young's family 'heartbroken' after missing Sask. boy's body found
During a sombre news conference, the family of Frank Young shared both their sadness and their appreciation for those who helped search him.
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
Sask. Lotto Max winner plans to pay off debts with $100,000 win
John Lalonde was waiting in line to pay for his groceries on June 24 when he remembered to check his Lotto Max ticket.
Winnipeg
-
14-year-old arrested in connection to stabbing in Grant Park area
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 14-year-old following a stabbing on Tuesday night in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 1 per cent amid persistent, elevated inflation
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
-
Manitoba RCMP to speak on teacher arrested for sexual offences
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP will be providing information on Wednesday regarding a southern Manitoba teacher who has been arrested for sexual offences.
Calgary
-
'A disappointing day': Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau to test open market
Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has made the decision to test free agency. Flames GM Brad Treliving made the announcement on Tuesday evening.
-
Household income declines in Alberta, but still among highest in Canada
Data released by Statistics Canada shows people living in Edmonton and Calgary brought home less money in 2020 than they did five years prior.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather possible across southern Alberta this afternoon
Calgary's heat warning likely not leaving – and we may add severe thunderstorms to the mix Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
'I'm back': Evander Kane signs on for another 4 seasons with Oilers
The evening before NHL free agency began, Evander Kane signed a four-year, $5.125 million per year extension with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Household income declines in Alberta, but still among highest in Canada
Data released by Statistics Canada shows people living in Edmonton and Calgary brought home less money in 2020 than they did five years prior.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 1 per cent amid persistent, elevated inflation
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
Toronto
-
Ontario to reveal plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility
Ontario will release its plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility and update its testing strategy at an announcement on Wednesday.
-
Home price forecast for GTA slashed by Royal LePage over aggressive interest rate hikes
Royal LePage has cut its home price forecast for this year amid a series of aggressive interest rate hikes which have pushed up the cost of borrowing and cooled the demand for housing.
-
Paving company takes $2,000 deposit and never comes back
A company was paving a driveway in Etobicoke three weeks ago when workers went door to door asking homeowners if they wanted their driveways done as well.
Ottawa
-
Redblacks' Masoli calls out racism in CFL following Marino hit response
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has spoken out following Friday's game in which he was severely injured by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino, accusing the league of turning a blind eye to racism.
-
Ontario to reveal plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility
Ontario will release its plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility and update its testing strategy at an announcement on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 1 per cent amid persistent, elevated inflation
The Bank of Canada will make its key interest rate announcement this morning as inflation remains well above its target. Many economists are forecasting the central bank will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point.
Vancouver
-
Firefighters in Vancouver may stop responding to many non-life-threatening medical calls under trial
Vancouver firefighters may soon make changes to how they respond to medical calls, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Vancouver.
-
'An immense tragedy': Family of man who died in B.C. workplace accident awarded $875K
The surviving family of a young man who died when he was crushed by a cement-pumping truck at a work site was awarded $875,000 by a B.C. court Monday, with the judge describing their loss as an "immense tragedy."
-
'A dilemma': Muddled messaging from B.C. health officials compounds booster availability confusion
Days after the province caved to public and political pressure on the availability of fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, British Columbians are increasingly confused and conflicted about what to do next.
Montreal
-
Quebec demands federally-regulated companies come up with plan to increase French at work
Quebec has started warning companies under federal jurisdiction that they have one month to devise a plan that complies with its new language regulations under Bill 96.
-
Blood donations desperately needed as Quebec enters 7th COVID-19 wave
Hema-Quebec is making an urgent call for blood donations as the province steadies into its seventh COVID-19 wave.
-
New Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 detected in Canada
A new Omicron subvariant that is driving infections in India has been detected in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Uncommon courtesy? Viral video shows Victoria transit riders thanking bus drivers
The video was uploaded to TikTok on Monday, and has garnered more than 6 million views and tens of thousands of comments in about 24 hours.
-
Vancouver Island's major crime unit joins search for missing woman
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is joining the search for a missing Port Alberni woman who was last seen almost a week ago.
-
Premiers tell Ottawa to start funding talks over 'crumbling' health care
The federal government needs to stop “quibbling” with provinces and territories about health care and sit down with them to work out how to restore Canada's “crumbling” system, British Columbia Premier John Horgan said Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Former neighbour stands by story RCMP did 'nothing' on N.S. killer's spousal abuse
A former neighbour of the man who carried out the 2020 Nova Scotia mass killing stood by her story on Tuesday that RCMP did "nothing" when she reported a violent domestic assault years before the rampage.
-
Woman dies, man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after van collides with dump truck: N.S. RCMP
One person has died and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a van and a dump truck in South Alton, N.S.
-
'A lot of isolation': Immunocompromised Maritimers feeling left behind as COVID-19 restrictions disappear
As COVID-19 restrictions disappear and Maritimers learn to live with the virus, some immunocompromised individuals say they're feeling left behind and forgotten.
Northern Ontario
-
Lost, injured hikers keeping OPP helicopters busy this summer
The Ontario Provincial Police helicopter has been very busy the last few weeks with three injured and lost hikers needing to be rescued from northeast provincial parks over two days.
-
KED is dead: Sudbury council ends involvement in Kingsway arena project
It was all eyes on Greater Sudbury’s city council meeting on Tuesday as the fate of the Kingsway Entertainment District was determined and after a marathon discussion, the city voted to formally ended its involvement in the development.
-
Canadian food suppliers signal more price hikes coming to grocery stores this fall
Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to grocery retailers informing them of upcoming price hikes.
Kitchener
-
‘I’m gonna have some real issues': Kitchener residents left with driveway paving regret
A number of residents living on Carleton Street in Kitchener say they’re feeling regret after agreeing to an unsolicited opportunity for driveway paving.
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
One airlifted after crash in Cambridge
One person has been airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash at a Cambridge roundabout.