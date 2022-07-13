A first for Regina, Caribbean Carnival on its way to the Queen City

Regina will have its inaugural Caribbean Carnival festival this summer and it’s set to fill the Queen City streets with colour and excitement.

CaribFest’22 will take place July 23 on 13th Ave. and Cameron St. starting at noon.

There will be a parade with colourful costumes and dancing through the streets of Regina.

The parade will end at Victoria Park where there will then be a variety of entertainment, food, drinks and a bouncy castle.

Jasinta Fisher, with the Caribbean Carnival Association of Saskatchewan, said aside from a day of entertainment the carnival is also an important day for Caribbean culture.

“The Caribbean Carnival traditionally started in about the 18th century originating in Trinidad and Tobago, once the emancipation of slavery passed it was the [Caribbean] community’s way to start celebrating outwardly our individual cultures,” Fisher said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

Fisher said historically a lot of Caribbean cultures were lumped together for a long time and the carnival was a way for each individual culture to celebrate outwardly for the first time.

“That way we have been able to dance and celebrate and showcase who we each are while also being able to celebrate our freedom,” Fisher said.

Fisher said anyone can order a costume before the end of the week by going to their Facebook or Instagram pages or by calling at 533-4980.

Fisher also said because Mosaic is unable to take place this year they are also extending an invitation to any pavilion performer to appear on stage.