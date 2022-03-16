'A flagship Tim Hortons': Regina city council to vote on first-ever sustainable Tim's

A proposed first-of-its-kind, sustainable Tim Hortons will be discussed by Regina city council on Wednesday.

Tim Horton’s franchisee Mike Di Stasi is looking to build the restaurant in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood. Discussions around the build began in June 2021.

“We have consulted, investigated, revamped and review back and forth with our team of professionals and the city’s administration team to land where we have with a project we believe in,” Mike Di Stasi said in his report to city council. “The goal is to have this location be a flagship Tim Hortons. It would be the first of its kind and the testing grounds for new sustainable initiatives - right here in Regina.”

Di Stasi and his family have been operating Tim Hortons franchises in Regina for more than 20 years. He said typically, the restaurants are owned by major developers and franchisees rarely have the option to own the land they work from. This proposal would see the family own the land on Chuka Boulevard.

He said it would create 35 jobs.

The proposed site for the sustainable Tim Hortons development. (Tim Hortons/greenstims.ca)

To proceed with the build, city council will have to approve a discretionary use application for the proposed development on an accessory drive through land use restaurant.

Over the past few months, a traffic impact assessment has been completed by Balon Consulting to see if traffic impacts from the restaurant would conflict with the area.

“The findings of the report did not indicate any adverse impacts on the existing infrastructure and traffic flow from this proposed development,” Jeff Balon of Balon Consulting said in his report to council.

Di Stasi said public consultation done through a Tim Hortons virtual open house and the city have seen the majority of people in favour of the new restaurant.

“We have taken the approach to listen to residents, and I have had numerous phone calls and emails with residents to help answer questions they have had. That won’t stop,” Di Stasi said.

OTHER COUNCIL AGENDA ITEMS

Regina city council is also expected to vote on an amendment to The Regina Water Bylaw. If it passes, the amendment would make it mandatory for private property owners to replace their lead water pipes.

Council is scheduled to hear from several delegations about a proposed motion to regulate non-essential (cosmetic) pesticide use.

The final item on the agenda is a motion from councillors Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens about ending homelessness.

The motion asks administration to include “full, operational funding to solve homelessness throughout the city using a housing first, supporting housing model.”

The motion states the city has been unsuccessful in its attempt to have the Government of Saskatchewan directly participate in funding existing plans.

More to come…