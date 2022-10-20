'A frank discussion': Town of Balcarres, PVSD meet to work on Balcarres Community School challenges
A meeting between the Town of Balcarres and the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) surrounding concerns with the Balcarres Community School took place last Thursday, Oct. 13.
The meeting, which both sides called productive, came after community leaders and members voiced their concerns with the school over the summer and into the early fall, with worries of community safety, a lack of in-person classes, along with declining staff and student numbers.
Over the past decade, the school — once rich with culture and a blueprint for other schools’ work with reconciliation — has seen dropping student numbers, with many long-time local community members opting to move their children to neighbouring schools such as Fort Qu’Appelle, North Valley (located in Lemberg and Neudorf), Ituna, and as far away as Melville.
The meeting, according to Balcarres Mayor Kirby Korchinski, included an agreement that all the parties need to work together with other stakeholders, including local RCMP, to “re-establish community confidence” in the school.
“We had a frank discussion,” Korchinski told CTV News Wednesday. “We are going to work with the school division and have a role to play in this too. It's our community. A number of people are going to become more actively involved in the school and the school community council and we'll try and make sure — as a community — we’re responding to the school's needs as well.”
Korchinski said around 70 students have left the catchment area just this past summer alone.
He said back in the early 2010’s, the school’s population sat north of 400
For 2022-23, PVSD said its enrollment totals for the year sit at 258 officially, with the division initially anticipating 317 students for the year.
“(The school is) down 100 kids, more or less. There's a couple of pandemic years in there in terms of student numbers, which kind of throws things off and I think we're all looking at those, not sure exactly what to make them. But obviously, there's been a significant drop in the enrollments this year. So it's a concern to the school division too,” Korchinski added.
In terms of community safety, the downtown businesses have had to deal with shoplifting, along with violence within Main Street over the recent years. Korchinski said the town tried to create an area where students can go at lunch, complete with multiple picnic benches in the past, but also dealt with vandalism.
Korchinski said the school didn’t have numbers on how many times RCMP had to respond to school-related incidents, yet the town itself is trying to build data to work on the situation.
“I think everybody at the meeting agreed with me. We need a good strong school to have a good strong community and people need to be safe in that building and feel safe in that building, in order to learn, (in order) to teach,” he said.
PVSD said although concerns were heard surrounding course selection, and the lack of 30-level in-person sciences and calculus classes for students, there will be no changes for this school year’s delivery.
The Town and PVSD have now turned their focus to developing both short and long term goals in an action plan.
No future meetings were scheduled, yet an agreement to get back together to discuss the action plans was met.
“Discussions focused on ways to work collaboratively to ensure students at Balcarres Community School continue to receive a high-quality education in a safe learning environment,” said Janet Kotylak, PVSD Board Chair in a statement to CTV News. “We look forward to working together with our municipal partners in Balcarres towards our mutual goal of seeing students succeed in learning and in life.”
Korchinski said there now is hope that changes are on the horizon for the school, and the community.
“(Students) haven't been in school for much more than a month now,” he said. “I don't think anybody can say there's been great changes at this point. But, you know, we're hopeful and at least there's a process and a way forward and we've been heard. Hopefully by the time Christmas rolls around, we'll be able to point to some real action. That would be our hope.”
