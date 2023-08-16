A helping hand to newcomers, SSWIS program sees students helping students in Regina

It’s almost back to school season which means that many students will be experiencing the ups and downs of the school year, including many new Canadians.

A group of Regina high school students are working together to try and make that experience a little easier for them.

The Settlement Support Workers in Schools (SSWIS) program is run through the Open Door Society and aims to teach students how to help newcomers transition to the new – and often intimidating environment.

“Students, they are from the same background, they help one another, so it’s easier for them to communicate and socialize with other students,” program coordinator Nasir Solhail told CTV News.

“Somebody who they can rely on throughout the school year.”

The idea is that students make the best teachers when it comes to learning the ropes of high school, especially with the additional challenge of culture shock, language barriers and homesickness.

“I enjoy this because last year I was new to the school and I know how that feels,” said Athena Uoynez, a peer leader with the program.

“Its weird and stress[full] and I wanted to help the newcomers here to feel comfortable and welcome and that makes me feel happy to do it.”

Many of the peer leaders in the program were also new to Canada at one point – like peer leader Faizaan Quraishi.

“Being a newcomer at one point myself – I was interested to help other people that came here and didn’t know about the resources,” Quaraishi said.

“Overall it’s just really good because I would’ve appreciated if someone was here to help me when I was a new here.”

The challenges that come along with getting used to a new country are ones many people may not have considered.

“A kid accidentally broke his arm playing soccer and he didn’t really know where to go and didn’t tell his parents for the first day because he didn’t know about free healthcare and stuff,” Quaraishi recalled.

“So I saw the kid at school and brought him to the office where they called his parents and got him checked up and it was good to see that people have those cultural barriers.”

In addition to helping out new students, the program is also intended to give the peer leaders a chance to improve their leadership skills understand the value in helping others.

These students will soon be giving presentations within their schools to teach new Canadians and their families what to expect in the upcoming school year, and where they can go for support.