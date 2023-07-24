'A highlight of my summer': A canoe ride to one of Regina's hidden gems

The first Picnic and Paddle event of the year happened Saturday afternoon at Regina’s Willow Island, a place many residents in the Queen City have never been to.

The trip began at the Wascana Marina, where participants travelled to the small island to enjoy lunch.

"We had perfect conditions today," Mike Vincent from the Regina Marathon Canoe Club said. "We were able to take a lot of people out and get a feel for the water. The weather was on our side today."

There were nearly 30 people who participated in the small journey, which they made by voyager canoes. The canoes are able to hold up to 10 people, which makes them ideal for teamwork events and makes the trip to Willow Island short and smooth for everyone.

"I think it's a cool thing. There is a lot to do in Regina and this is definitely one of the highlights of my summer," canoeing participant Crace Podbielski said.

For younger paddlers looking to make the trip, the canoe club made accommodations to have smaller paddles created so everyone could get involved.

"It's so underutilized here within the city and there's so much beauty right here," Fiona Vincent from the Regina Marathon Canoe Club said. "The more we can expose people to it, the better we are as a community."

The next Picnic and Paddle event is August 13th.

Those looking to participate can sing up here.

"The more people who are interested, the more they should express their interests. I think Wascana Lake and the Canoe Club would expand the opportunities," Vincent said.