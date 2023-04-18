'A little disheartening': Spring activities paused as Regina braces for another blast of winter

Spring activities have been put on pause as Regina braces for another round of winter this week.

A hybrid Colorado Low system is expected to bring upwards of 20 centimeters of snow to the Queen City, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang.

Travis Novak, supervisor and bartender at Cathedral Social Hall, said the storm is postponing the start of patio season, which typically begins around this time.

“It’s definitely a little disheartening. But in Saskatchewan, you have to realize every time you turn the corner for winter, there’s more than likely going to be one more corner to turn,” he said.

“We’re just trying to keep our hopes up and when we can finally open it’s going to be good.”

According to Lang, the bulk of the snow will fall throughout the day on Wednesday. The storm will blow over by late Thursday or Friday with the southeast part of the province being hit the hardest.

Lang said it is fairly typical to see this type of storm around this time of year. Saskatchewan tends to see its heaviest snowstorms in the spring and fall, she said, due to heat and moisture coming up from the south.

However, she said the temperatures are not typical for this time of year.

“We’re not going to see those really warm temperatures come back, at least not in the short range,” Lang said.

“The next month or so, the forecast is for below average temperatures so I wouldn’t be breaking out the flip flops quite yet.”

The cooler temperatures are delaying the growing season for those eager to get in the garden.

Lucille Bouvier, owner of Plant Ranch Inc., said the cloudy conditions have slowed down the growth of her plants in the greenhouse and the cooler temperatures have increased heating costs.

Bouvier said customers are anxious to get their plants. However, she’s choosing to look on the bright side of a delayed start to spring.

“It gives us more time to get organized,” Bouvier said.

“This is normal for me. I’ve been doing this for too many years to get excited about the weather.”

Bouvier is still on track for the planting season to begin around the May long weekend.

Generally, people can expect an end to snowstorms by then. However, Lang said Saskatchewan has experienced snow in the month of June.