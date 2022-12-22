'A lot of connection': Carla Beck reflects on first steps as Sask. NDP leader in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, Saskatchewan’s Leader of the Official Opposition is looking back at the issues and events that were at the forefront of provincial politics.
From health-care shortages to the rising cost of living and homelessness, 2022 was a year of problems having a widespread effect on the province as a whole.
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck sat down with CTV News and reflected on a year that saw her assume the leadership of her party and work to expand the party’s reach in the face of a Sask. Party majority government.
CTV News Regina will air the full interview with NDP Leader Carla Beck on Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
VOTER OUTREACH
The Saskatchewan NDP embarked on a tour of the province following Beck’s successful leadership bid in June. A key objective for the organization was reaching new voters.
Of its 12 total seats, the Saskatchewan NDP maintains only one seat outside of Regina and Saskatoon, with Doyle Vermette serving as the MLA for the northern constituency of Cumberland since 2008.
Beck believes a narrative has been established that focuses on the differences between Saskatchewan’s various regions and communities. It’s a narrative that the NDP is looking to change, she told CTV News.
“There's a lot of invitation to talk about the ways that were divided. I see a lot of connection,” Beck said.
“Since becoming a leader, we've put a lot of focus on outreach, and going out and connecting with people on those shared values that exist in rural areas, exist in the city, exist in the north and in the south. That sense of Saskatchewan that I grew up with.”
With the party’s effort in outreach, Beck maintains that more voters who want change are seeing the NDP as a viable option.
“More and more, we're hearing from people who are, giving us a second look, thinking that they're looking for a change,” she said.
“They want to know that we can act on those values that we still share those values that brought them to the NDP in the first place. And as I said, it's been very encouraging.”
HEALTH CARE WOES
Even with COVID-19 moving to the background, its effects are still being felt across Saskatchewan’s health-care system.
Service outages, staff burnout and a shortage of new workers can all be connected to the stresses the system underwent during the two years of the pandemic.
Beck told CTV News that the health sector is not receiving the help it desperately needs and the lack of support is adding to frustrations.
“A lot of health-care workers tell us, there's a real sense of disrespect. They feel like they're not being heard by the provincial government, and we [saw] evidence of that right across the province this summer,” she said.
“We saw 37 different communities that at one time had either closures of their local hospital or service disruptions. We've recently learned through the provincial auditor's report that year over year we've actually lost 600 health care workers from the province.”
“Certainly people can see evidence of that in rural areas, also in urban areas,” she added.
Beck went on to say that an issue such as healthcare should not be impeded by partisan politics.
“This is not a partisan issue. This is an issue that faces families in the north, in the south, regardless of socio economics,” she said.
“We've called for an all party committee, to bring the experts, to bring their family members to the table and build a strategy to start addressing mental health concerns.”
A CRISIS OF AFFORDABILITY
As inflation rose over the course of 2022, affordability measures were a common topic of discussion and debate at the legislature.
The Official Opposition repeatedly called for the government to use increased revenues from resource prices to aid Saskatchewan residents. The requests came as prices of fuel, groceries and other necessities continued to rise throughout the year.
“We had a lot of criticism about a government that was sitting on $2 billion of windfall resource revenue that chose to, in the middle of this 40 year affordability crisis, increase fees and taxes on people in the province 32 times,” she said.
“Further in the middle of the summer we saw rate increases to SaskPower [at] eight per cent, 23 per cent to SaskEnergy. [This was] at a time when we saw other governments in the country, in some cases governments that weren't sitting on that windfall revenue, delivering affordability measures.”
Beck said the rollout of the $500 affordability cheques by the province at the end of the year was well received, but the support was not sustained and was not targeted to those especially in need.
“I know those checks are welcome … We've heard a lot of people are paying down bills, paying debt, watching their mailbox every day for those checks. Saskatchewan has the highest rate of inflation and groceries in the whole country. But it's a one time measure,” she said.
“The other concern is around the fact that there were no targeted measures for seniors on fixed incomes, who really are struggling at this time … and no measure for children, something we've seen other governments do. We didn't see that happen here.”
WITHOUT A HOUSE, OR A HOME
Also connected to the affordability debate, was government action on homelessness as the harsh Saskatchewan winter had an early start in the year.
This led to added danger for those on the street, without permanent lodging.
“In Regina, for example … 700 housing units are sitting empty, at a time when people are finding themselves homeless across the province, that number is 3,000,” Beck told CTV News.
The opposition leader said that going forward, the government must develop a housing strategy to ensure the issue of homelessness isn’t exacerbated.
“We've got a government that has a plan to grow the population and certainly that's an important goal. We've also heard that there needs to be an adjacent strategy around housing across the spectrum, certainly on the more affordable end of things to new home construction,” she said.
However, Beck said progress can only be made once the government gives the proper attention to the issue of homelessness.
“We can't address problems that we don't acknowledge exist and this is something that the government has not seem[ed] to want to focus on at all,” she said.
“This is a government that's been talking about how great their bottom line is, how they talk about growth that works for everyone. There's a real sense that some of that resource wealth in this province, should be benefiting people.”
SOLUTIONS OVER FINGER POINTING
Beck told CTV News that while touring the province, a single point was brought up from across Saskatchewan: Work together.
“I'm hearing from a lot of people that want leaders to get to the table. They don't want yelling on social media or the polarization. They want to see their leaders at the table actually trying to find solutions instead of pointing fingers,” she said.
“I think this is exactly the kind of issue, exactly the kind of proposition that puts into focus what we could do if we chose to be those kinds of leaders.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Stores roll out Boxing Day sales early to woo customers after lacklustre Black Friday
Stores in Canada are gearing up for Boxing Day sales, with many rolling out deals early in the hopes of enticing budget-conscious shoppers.
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point' in war
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy told cheering U.S. legislators during a defiant wartime visit to the nation's capital on Wednesday that against all odds his country still stands, thanking Americans for helping to fund the war effort with money that is 'not charity,' but an 'investment' in global security and democracy.
Investigator in notorious murder case featured in TV show faces charges
A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct.
Saskatoon
-
'We need those dollars brought back to the provinces': Sask. health minister looking for federal help
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman is hoping the federal government can provide some relief for the province's overburdened healthcare system in the new year.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead in an alley.
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single-use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
Winnipeg
-
City negotiating with activists blocking access to Winnipeg landfill
The City of Winnipeg is currently negotiating with activists who are blocking access to its only operating landfill, demanding searches for the remains of Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for driver involved in hit and run
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for the driver involved in a hit and run in Thompson last week.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of homes without water as crews scramble to repair burst pipes in freezing cold
Days into a freezing cold that is gripping the Prairies, Calgary is dealing with water main breaks all over the city.
-
Holiday travel woes continue at Calgary International Airport
The winter storm in Vancouver and the extreme cold in Alberta mean travellers continue to face cancellations and long delays at Calgary International Airport at the peak of the holiday travel period.
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
Edmonton
-
5 teens stomped cat to death in north Edmonton, took pictures with animal: EPS
Five teen boys stood in a circle while they kicked and head stomped a cat 'until it lay motionless' in northeast Edmonton in October, the Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday.
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
-
Part of roof appears to have collapsed at West Edmonton Mall parkade
A section of roofing in a West Edmonton Mall parkade appeared to have come down Wednesday night.
Toronto
-
Remembering the lives lost in the Vaughan condo shooting rampage
The five people killed after a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at his Toronto-area condo are being remembered as kind community members who were loved by their families.
-
Candlelight vigil held for victims of fatal Vaughan condo shooting
Dozens gathered in Vaughan on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of a mass shooting in a condo building earlier this week.
-
'They showed everyone belongs': Students' surprise holiday cards deliver more than seasonal cheer
For the kids at Oriole Park Junior Public School, it was a holiday mystery that arrived in the mail.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Things to do in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holidays.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Vancouver
-
More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower Mainland
As B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.
-
Passengers encouraged to sue after spending hours stuck on planes at YVR during snowstorm
An air passengers’ rights advocate is encouraging travellers to launch a class-action lawsuit after they were forced to sit in packed airplanes on the tarmac at the Vancouver airport for up to 12 hours during Monday night’s snowstorm.
-
300 complaints for snowy sidewalks in Vancouver, no fines
The City of Vancouver has received hundreds of complaints about people not clearing sidewalks after Tuesday’s snowfall.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | 'Major' winter storm headed for southern Quebec just before holiday weekend
A 'major' winter storm system is headed for southern Quebec at the end of the week, prompting warnings to drivers ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Environment Canada describes the storm as a mixed bag of weather that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain, and freezing rain, as well as a 'quite drastic temperature drop.'
-
'Our sweet daughter': Funeral held for young Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
-
Quebec ready to grant more than 8 million hours of health-care work to private agencies
Quebec's health network is planning to continue its dependence on private agencies. The Quebec government launched a call for tenders on Monday that would grant more than eight million hours of work per year to private agencies for nursing and assistance employees like nurse clinicians, nursing assistants, orderlies and auxiliary workers.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank earlier this year.
-
Greater Victoria wind chill to approach -20 C: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued an arctic outflow wind warning for Greater Victoria on Wednesday as extremely cold winds from the interior are forecast to create wind chill values of near -20 C.
-
Last man wanted in Hells Angels crackdown on Vancouver Island surrenders to police
The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a drug-trafficking case targeting the Hells Angels on Vancouver Island has surrendered to police.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency rooms closed for staffing shortages twice as often as last year
Emergency room closures due to staffing shortages in Nova Scotia have doubled year over year, a situation the province's health minister says shows that hospitals are being pushed to their limits.
-
'Elated that it's over': Victim's family relieved after convicted killer Patrice Mailloux's parole revoked
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux appeared in front of a panel in Quebec Wednesday for a parole hearing, months after breaking his parole conditions.
-
'You want to inform people': Public health policy expert speaks to meningitis notification protocols
A public health expert says officials will often warn of suspected cases of infectious disease, balancing patient privacy with the need for health interventions.
Northern Ontario
-
47-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash in Greater Sudbury
One person has died, his passenger has been left with minor injuries, following a snowmobile crash in Greater Sudbury Wednesday afternoon. It happened north of Hanmer.
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patients
Ontario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Ontario bracing for 'potentially damaging' winter storm ahead of Christmas weekend
Travellers are being warned to prepare for a “major winter storm” which is set to hit Toronto, along with much of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday and last through the Christmas weekend.
Kitchener
-
Police make arrest in Kitchener homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
-
Tavistock family displaced by house fire
A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.
-
Suspect in Stratford shooting considered armed and dangerous: police
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.