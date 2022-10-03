A mad gamble: Man steals $600 worth of playing cards from Emerald Park business

White Butte RCMP and Crime Stoppers are asking for public assistance in their search for a robbery suspect who allegedly stole $600 worth of playing cards.

The incident occurred on Sept. 28, 2022, according to a Facebook post by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

A man entered a business in Emerald Park, Sask. and allegedly stole the playing cards from the front counter.

The man’s gamble paid off, and he left the business with around $600 worth of the cards, the post read.

RCMP ask that anyone with information about the incident or the suspect contact police, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.