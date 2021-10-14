'A simple ask': Regina City Council amends sidewalk snow removal bylaw to include all property owners

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Norway's bow-and-arrow killings seen as 'act of terror'

The bow-and-arrow rampage by a man who killed five people in a small town near Norway's capital appeared to be a terrorist act, authorities said Thursday, a bizarre and shocking attack in a Scandinavian country where violent crime is rare.

Ikea warns supply chain disruptions likely to last into 2022

Ikea, the world's biggest furniture brand, is leasing more ships, buying containers and re-routing goods between warehouses as it works hard to mitigate a 'perfect storm' of global supply chain disruptions which could last into next year, executives said.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener