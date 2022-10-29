A 'spooktacular' time in the Queen City

While Halloween is not until Monday, ghosts, ghouls, zombies, princesses and more were roaming the Queen City Saturday.

Children were welcomed at Wascana Centre with opportunities to dissect cow and pig organs or have a snake slither down their arm, all with an educational spin on Halloween.

“Those that are really interested were up close and holding them and absorbing a lot of information,” ecologist Sarah Romuld explained.

“Those that might be a little nervous are still learning but from more of a distance.”

Kids at the centre were learning about the function of organs while keeping the spirit of Halloween alive.

“The little kids were up front, nose right in the dissection. They were loving it,” said Romuld.

At House of Paws Pet Boutique, the furriest of trick or treaters showed off their costumes.

Dog owner Carly Patryluk said it’s important to include pets in the festivities as well.

“They’re apart of the family, too,” she said. “So you want them to be a part of different events and the different things the rest of the family is doing as well.”

With educational and scary activities, popping up across the Queen City, the stage seems set for a very happy Halloween.