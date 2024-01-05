'A strong community role model': Riders release popular DB Derrick Moncrief

The Saskatchewan Roughriders revealed on Friday that they have released American defensive back Derrick Moncrief.

Moncrief spent five seasons with the Riders from 2017 to 2019 and again 2022 to 2023 after pursuing multiple NFL opportunities and a stint with the Edmonton Elks. He played in 66 games overall for the Riders, recording 225 defensive tackles, four sacks, nine interceptions and a forced fumble.

He’s also a two time West Division All-Star, getting the nod in 2019 and again in 2022, he was also a CFL All-Star in 2019.

“Derrick represented the Saskatchewan Roughriders with pride for five seasons and we were fortunate to have someone of his character as part of our organization,” vice president of football operations and general manager Jeremy O’Day said in a release.

“Not only was he a two-time all-star, but he was a strong community role model through his work with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. We wish him all the best in the future,” O’Day added.

Last year, Moncrief traveled throughout Saskatchewan, giving 40 presentations about mental health and wellness over a four-month period, reaching more than 1,700 youth.

He also participated in the Rider Reading program, took part in Grow the Game football camps and was named the 2023 Mosaic Community Player of the Year, the Riders said.

Moncrief was set to become a free agent in February.