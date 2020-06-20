REGINA -- A Regina photographer has found a way to offer people an opportunity to have their stories heard.

Kayla Pachal is offering free sessions for the month of June, working with clients to find unique ways to portray their messages about whatever hardships they’re facing. She calls it the “Your Voice” project.

“I saw a lot of people needing a voice, looking for an outlet for that, and I figured I could do something cool with it,” Pachal said.

According to one of Pachal’s clients, Tobi Omoyefa, the words attached to these pictures share some of the most personal stories.

“Even just seeing that, you don’t have to hear my story, you just kind of know this is what we’re trying to fight for, why we’re trying to break through that cage,” Omoyefa told CTV News.

With the global pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and Pride Month all happening at once, Pachal says she felt it was the perfect time to start a dialogue with her platform.

“Some people are opening up about some really vulnerable subjects, whether it’s abuse or things like that that happened in the past or currently, or daily traumas that are happening,” Pachal said.

Clients come to Pachal with a draft of their story and together, they use portrait photos to convey the message.

“You’re collaborating and you’re kind of letting those emotions out and creating that visual for it,” Pachal explained. “Then sharing your story which I think is super important.”

Every photo and story is different.

“Once I kind of got into my mental health journey and started figuring things out, I just realized that I’m not different, this is normal,” said Erin Strueby, another client.

“The message that I wanted to put out is Black excellence, because I believe that Black people need to understand the power that is each individual person,” said Chilombo Mwela, also a client of the project.

“You’re going through something, but I guarantee you there’s somebody else that’s going through something very similar that needs to hear that,” Pachal said. “It makes you feel like you’re not alone."

Pachal plans to keep the project going after her free June sessions end, to allow others to share their stories and voices with the world.