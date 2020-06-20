REGINA -- A Regina photographer has found a way to offer people an opportunity to have their stories heard.

Kayla Pachal is offering free sessions for the month of June, working with clients to find unique ways to portray their messages about whatever hardships they’re facing. She calls it the “Your Voice” project.

“I saw a lot of people needing a voice, looking for an outlet for that, and I figured I could do something cool with it,” Pachal said.

According to one of Pachal’s clients, Tobi Omoyefa, the words attached to these pictures share some of the most personal stories.

“Even just seeing that, you don’t have to hear my story, you just kind of know this is what we’re trying to fight for, why we’re trying to break through that cage,” Omoyefa told CTV News.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Tobi's Story" For centuries now, black people have had to endure racism. Over and over again, we have been silenced. When black men walk across the street, they are tagged dangerous. When black women try to express themselves, they are deemed aggressive. They always expect us to stay silent and never speak up and when we do, we are made out to be a threat to the very same system that oppresses us. Wear your hoodie down. Don’t speak too loud. Don’t use slang. Don’t keep your hair too long. Don’t argue with the policeman. Don’t stay out too late. Remember, you’re not one of them. Words that gradually indoctrinate you into the white system. I too became a pun in this game. For so long, I never saw it for what it was. For some, the intent was good, but their actions reflected otherwise. After all, to know better is to do better in most cases. Hence, the need for education. For a few weeks now, the world has seen George Floyd, a black American, murdered. There has been outrage and anger in the black community worldwide. As I sat in my living room watching the news with my family, I reflected on how the school system failed to educate us students on racial injustice and discrimination. I had to often educate my peers on what was going on while still educating myself. Everyone was left to learn about black history themselves. Canada is a “multicultural society” yet, it doesn't reflect the contribution made by black people to the society. As I felt that rage, I channeled it into something positive; the petition I started, to provide change to the Saskatchewan school system. It has done better than I could have ever hoped for as more people are reaching out and offering information to help reach the right people to contact. With the overwhelming support I have received daily, I feel like we are getting closer to the change that we want to see in the curriculum. As the great Nelson Mandela said, Be the change you want to see in the world. Hopefully Saskatchewan can pioneer that change. I end my story with these words; I AM BLACK, I AM LOUD AND I AM PROUD. -Tobi

With the global pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and Pride Month all happening at once, Pachal says she felt it was the perfect time to start a dialogue with her platform.

“Some people are opening up about some really vulnerable subjects, whether it’s abuse or things like that that happened in the past or currently, or daily traumas that are happening,” Pachal said.

Clients come to Pachal with a draft of their story and together, they use portrait photos to convey the message.

“You’re collaborating and you’re kind of letting those emotions out and creating that visual for it,” Pachal explained. “Then sharing your story which I think is super important.”

Every photo and story is different.

“Once I kind of got into my mental health journey and started figuring things out, I just realized that I’m not different, this is normal,” said Erin Strueby, another client.

“The message that I wanted to put out is Black excellence, because I believe that Black people need to understand the power that is each individual person,” said Chilombo Mwela, also a client of the project.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“You’re going through something, but I guarantee you there’s somebody else that’s going through something very similar that needs to hear that,” Pachal said. “It makes you feel like you’re not alone."

Pachal plans to keep the project going after her free June sessions end, to allow others to share their stories and voices with the world.