'A very dangerous situation': Regina police highlight danger of pointing lasers at aircraft

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is yet again highlighting the clear danger of pointing lasers at it’s Aerial Support Unit (ASU).

The ASU has been a target for laser strikes since it began flying earlier this year. The latest incident marks the seventh time the plane has been struck by lasers. All suspects face serious criminal charges.

“Yeah, it does travel quite a ways and the lasers do create a very dangerous situation both for the aircraft as well as the people on the ground,” RPS pilot Sgt. Steve Wyatt told CTV News.

According to Transport Canada, aiming a laser at an aircraft can distract pilots, create a glare that can affect a pilot’s vision or in the worst case temporarily blind pilots.

From Jan. 2015 to Dec. 2019, there were 1,965 “laser attacks” against aircraft reported to Transport Canada.

In Regina, a total of seven people been caught in the nine months that RPS have been patrolling the city from the sky.

All the accused have ranged in age from 31 to 52-years-old.

“We found that it not just kids that are playing around. It’s all adult offenders that we have caught doing this,” Wyatt added.

Regina police have said the incidents were not related to each other and that there isn’t one specific area in the city where the strikes were carried out from.

The Cessna 182 is equipped with a military grade heat sensing camera. It can zoom in on suspects committing crimes from several kilometres away.

“We normally wouldn’t have that capability on the ground to follow these people, keep our eyes on them from up above,” Insp. Chris Jakiw explained.

“It does dramatically increase our apprehension rate.”

The ASU has eliminated the need for police chases and has assisted in hundreds of cases, including missing persons, according to RPS.

The suspects who pointed lasers at the police aircraft were quickly picked up on camera with their location relayed to officers on the ground.

Since there is a potential for the consequences to be severe, the charge of mischief endangering life can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Regina police and the Regina Airport Authority asks that any incident – where a laser or direct bright light source is pointed into the cockpit of an aircraft in flight – be reported right away to RPS.