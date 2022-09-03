A vibrant culture: Regina Hungarian Club marks 100th anniversary with weekend long celebration

The Regina Hungarian Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in the Queen City on Friday.

The weekend long celebrations kicked off with a flag raising in front of City Hall, paired with club members singing the Hungarian national anthem.

The event was described as a celebration of Hungarian culture as well as a homecoming for those formerly part of the cultural club.

“This weekend is a homecoming event for all our past, present and we're hoping future members,” said Violet Baulin, cultural director and chair of the planning committee at the club.

Events planned for the weekend consist of everything from buffets of traditional Hungarian cuisine to pub crawls and karaoke.

The club is set to host a formal dinner event Saturday evening beginning at 6 p.m. at 1925 McAra St.

Sunday will consist of the club's closing event, with the organization hosting a tailgate prior to the Labour Day Classic.

Other than the food and the events, Baulin said that the club is immensely important for the Hungarian community in the Queen City.

“It's always good to know your heritage background,” she said. “That's so key to know where you come from, and also I think more people are looking for that like with 23andMe, and all those other things trying to find out where they are from.”

According to Baulin, the anniversary holds even more meaning because the club halted all activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The anniversary marks a return to form for the cultural staple.

“I think it's hugely important and I think people who participated the club, reap immeasurable benefits,” she said.

“So we're going to do what we can, as we've done in the past 100 years, to keep our Hungarian culture vibrant in the city and share it with the community within Regina and outside.”