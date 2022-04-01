'A warm, unique thank you': Flash mob takes over Cornwall Centre to thank frontline workers
What started off as a quiet, average Thursday evening at the Cornwall Centre quickly turned into a celebration filled with music, dancing and some happy tears.
About 75 dancers, including students from Montmartre, Shaunavon, Moosomin and Regina, spent months learning choreography to surprise shoppers and frontline workers at the mall.
It was organized by the More Joy Movement - a group dedicated to opening up conversations around mental health and spreading positivity.
“We thought ‘why don’t we celebrate with a dance?’ Christalee Froese, the founder of the More Joy Movement, said. “Frontline workers are the ones who have been defending us all through the whole two years and they really deserve a warm, unique thank you.”
Students say it was a fun way show gratitude.
“They are what got us through the pandemic. Without them, we would have lost so many more people,” Ella Dusyk, a grade eight students at Montmarte School, said.
A handful of frontline workers including a nurse, doctor, police officer and teacher, were invited to the mall by friends or family. When they arrived, they were surprised with speeches, an award and then the flash mob.
“My sister picked me up and we had dinner here. I definitely did not think that I was going to win this award,” Dr. Erin Kot, one of those honoured on Thursday night, said. “The pandemic has been difficult for everyone so to be recognized for everything, not just myself but healthcare heroes everywhere who have been working tirelessly through this that we’re coming to a close on hopefully, is lovely.”
The Cornwall Centre had seen a relatively quiet two years due to the pandemic. Thursday night saw hundreds of people gathered around the main floor to celebrate coming together again and to honour the people who helped see Saskatchewan through COVID-19.
