A year in weather: The top 8 Sask. weather stories of 2022

We live in Saskatchewan, the Land of the Living Skies, and of course, that means that the weather is a bit of a wild ride every single year.

This year, 2022, was no different. From floods and tornadoes to blizzards and spring storms we saw it all, there was the bitterest of cold to the hottest of hot, and everything in between.

And so, of course, we have to round up the most notorious and memorable weather events of the year. The weather plays a part in our everyday life and people across the province were impacted once again this year by the weather events that pushed through.

ARCTIC AIR KICKED OFF THE NEW YEAR

Now, we are no strangers to extreme cold warnings with dangerous wind chills in Saskatchewan. They are a normal part of winter that we accept. However, cold air was locked in around the entirety of the country to bring us into the new year.

Morning temperatures were in the minus 30s and wind chills were in the minus 40s. This was an extended period of extreme cold warnings with dangerous cold.

And yes, we see bitterly cold winter days every year, but it is still good to remember that temperatures this cold can lead to cold-related illness and frostbite in just minutes.

Cold air is locked in over a large part of the country. Extreme cold warnings stretch through YT, NWT, BC, AB, SK, MB, ON and QC. Cold spot this hour is the station at Rabbit Kettle, NWT sitting at a chilly -48.9°C, many areas of the Yukon are in the low -40s as well. pic.twitter.com/ALFnsXfF6W — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) January 5, 2022

JAN. 31ST BLIZZARD

As the first month of the year came to an end, the weather was just picking up steam for the year ahead. The blizzard that roared through the province on Jan. 31st was one I'll personally never forget. The clipper brought snowfall and strong winds impacting the majority of southern Saskatchewan.

In Regina, visibility dropped from 12.9 kilometres to 0.4 kilometres between five and six pm and by 7 p.m., it was down to less than 200 metres. The visibility didn't increase again until the early hours of the morning, and even then there were no clear conditions until the afternoon when blowing snow continued with the wind.

Wind gusts across the province were upwards of 70 kilometres per hour, and most of the highways across southern Saskatchewan remained closed into the start of February. From Kindersley to Assiniboia to Yorkton, the province saw this dangerous storm power its way through. After that cold arctic air settled back in.

This wasn't the only blizzard or winter storm we saw in Saskatchewan this year, as the snow continued to pile up, but it was one of the most notable.

Woah! This is a great visual for how quickly conditions can change in these types of storms! https://t.co/t2nPs7G7IH — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) January 31, 2022

WINTER WASN'T DONE YET - STRONG TWIN SPRING STORMS

Just as people across southern Saskatchewan started breathing easier with a rise in temperatures, the winter-like storms weren't done.

Powerful spring storms left many without power as spring storms became the next big weather story this year to start April. Heavy snow, freezing rain and gusting winds took down the power lines in the southwest corner of the province on April 5th.

This was especially true in Maple Creek where even a few days later hundreds of people remained without power because of the hundreds of downed power lines in the area. Eastend, Val Marie, Climax, Shaunavon and the surrounding rural areas all also were initially without power with this storm.

A powerful spring storm has caused a number of power outages and downed lines in the south west portion of the province. If you come across a downed power line, stay at least 10 meters back and call us at 310-2220. For updates on outages visit https://t.co/lftDivhf4v #SkOutage pic.twitter.com/yPJl8CyIZk — SaskPower (@SaskPower) April 5, 2022

Just days later, another powerful spring storm pushed into the province, but this time towards the southeast, leading to a week where both corners saw another blast of wintery weather. Blizzard warnings were issued across the area, the heavy snow decreased visibility and gusty conditions built-in for April.

Yorkton basically had dry pavement before this storm which turned to piles of snow, and in Moosomin and Estevan the drifts just kept pilling up. The concern once again was power outages after the events in the southwest just days earlier.

However, this system was colder and didn't bring the heavy wet snow and freezing that the southwest saw but highways in the area were closed and conditions were treacherous until it cleared.

TEXTBOOK LOW BROUGHT HEAVY RAIN

In the middle of May, as warmer temperatures really settled in rainfall warnings were issued across southern Saskatchewan as a low-pressure system moved in. This storm also brought severe thunderstorms. But the coolest thing about this system was that on the satellite it was a textbook low-pressure system.

It did bring heavy rain with it, which was a good thing for farmers. Environment and Climate Change Canada's report stated that 67 millimetres fell in Yellowgrass, 66 millimetres in Weyburn and almost 40 millimetres in Regina, among some of the totals.

The province was looking for moisture heading into the growing season but maybe didn't need so much in one day.

SUMMER SNOW? NOPE, IT WAS HAIL!

And then all of a sudden we kicked off the start June and of meteorological summer, with a severe summer storm that lead to whiteout conditions that were comparable to a wintery blizzard. It truly looked like snow out there when this weather event happened this year.

People were asking themselves, "Is winter back?", and the answer was no. It was in fact, hail!

The hail coated the grass, roads and highways which led to cars hydroplaning and ending up in the ditch. This was particularly true along the TransCanada highway to the west of Regina where multiple emergency vehicles were dispatched to vehicle accidents.

After the winter and spring we had in the province, it was hard to imagine that a summer storm could cause as much of a whiteout as the blizzards. But this is something to always remember in severe summer weather. And it turned into a summer of severe weather.

Crews were called at 3:55pm for multiple vehicles in the ditch west of Regina near Grand Coulee. Minor injuries reported by firefighters. Crews are now clear of the scene. #YQR pic.twitter.com/SGfwuQIyZD — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) June 9, 2022

THE SUMMER OF TORNADOES

Twenty-five tornadoes.

That was the summer we were in for. According to the Northern Tornadoes Project, there were 25 confirmed tornadoes with the highest damage rating being an EF2 this summer. It was a busy summer for severe weather with many days where multiple tornadoes and warnings occurred.

More than once a large portion of the province was under some sort of watch or warning.

I had multiple days of forecasting where I could barely catch my breath. The most memorable though was the night of the Foam Lake Tornado on June 29th, 2022. It had stunning structure and was later classified as an EF1. It was also just one of the five reported tornadoes that night.

Saw three tornadoes from afar near Paynton, SK earlier this afternoon.



I feel like I am driving totally blind today without knowledge of radar and surface conditions.



I am tweeting this from an A&W on their wifi #skstorm pic.twitter.com/NniqYPRbef — Kyle Brittain (@KyleBrittainWX) July 8, 2022

RAIN AND FLOODING IN BOTH SASKATOON AND REGINA

The severe weather didn't stop at tornadoes though. It brought rain, hail and gusting winds as well. Most notably this year was flooding in the two largest cities in the province - Regina and Saskatoon.

From July 18th to 19th upwards of 65 millimetres fell in Regina. And radar imagery showed that some of the surrounding areas around the city may have seen up to 100 millimetres. There was a lot of water again!

Meanwhile, Saskatoon saw a really interesting system pass through on June 20th. A basically stationary thunderstorm pushed in and made itself at home over the city. It is estimated that upwards of 60 millimetres in just two hours. Yep, two hours!

A SEASONAL GREY CUP

Into fall things settled a bit, with some cold and snow on the way but not much other than that.

But we can't end this list without talking about Grey Cup! It was one of the biggest events of the year.

In the days leading up to the Grey Cup in Regina, there was a bit of everything, and I know that for a fact since I spent lots of time delivering the weather forecast from the field. We had snow, wind and below-seasonal temperatures.

But come game day? Well, we reached a high of -1.1 C. It was seasonal and perfect game day weather for November (okay I'm sure people would have taken a warmer day), but it was great considering the lead up.