REGINA -- 'Twas well before Christmas and all through Regina

Not much snow was left to be seen

The people gathered on the streets to see Santa

And the CTV News Regina crew…

OK that poem isn’t working at all, it doesn’t even rhyme!! We’re getting set for another Santa Claus Parade in the Queen City and we’ll see very similar conditions to last year. We’re spending the weekend under the influence of a ridge of high pressure which means temperatures jump to above seasonal. It’s not all good behaviour from Mother Nature though, as a trough of low pressure will also move in overnight Friday and winds will pick up. Gusting winds from the northwest will roll through the day Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll also see some moisture move into Saskatchewan overnight Saturday and early Sunday. With the warm temperatures throughout the Province a lot of this precipitation will fall as rain, this includes the city of Regina. Just like last year it’s not going to be a downpour but more of a light drizzle. Wind will also be gusting into the 30 to 40 km/h range. While it’s not the best forecast it shouldn’t stop you from coming out on Sunday afternoon to see all the parade participants and of course the jolliest man in the world … Santa!!