REGINA -- The City of Regina's Accessibility Advisory Committee is meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss sidewalks in the city.

In the Dec. 12 Public Works and Infrastructure Committee meeting, the committee requested that Administration put together a report about how sidewalk safety is managed.

It also wanted to know how the City is improving the walkability and accessibility of sidewalks for Regina residents.

Administration is looking to the Accessibility Advisory Committee to provide feedback about sidewalks in the city and if improvements should be made.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

