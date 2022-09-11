Accession ceremony for King Charles III held in Regina

A ceremony in Britain made it official. Charles Philip Arthur George was anointed King Charles III.

Commonwealth nations across the globe have been holding ceremonies to recognize the new head of state, King Charles III. In Saskatchewan, the premier and lieutenant governor signed a declaration for the historic event.

“[The] accession ceremony is being held here in Saskatchewan like it’s being held in all other provinces and was held earlier this morning in Ottawa,” the Premier Scott Moe explained.

“[Its] really about, first the nation, and then each of the provinces recognizing that King Charles III is now our king and pledging our loyalty and allegiance to King Charles III.”

Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Russ Mirasty pointed out the historic nature of the Saturday’s ceremony.

“[Its] just more about the historic nature of the day and really trying to come to terms with the passing of our Queen,” he told CTV News.

For the first time in over 70 years in Saskatchewan, the singing of ‘God Save the King’ was followed by a toast to the new monarch.

A period of mourning continues as preparations are made for the Queen’s funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey one week from Monday.

Heads of state from around the world are expected to attend, most likely including the Governor General and Prime Minister of Canada.