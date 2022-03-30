Accidental fires in abandoned buildings raise issues over homelessness

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is aphasia? Bruce Willis' diagnosis, explained

Aphasia is a language problem that masks a person's inherent competence. Someone with aphasia might have trouble communicating opinions, feelings, thoughts and emotions, leading to them speaking in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. It is often caused by a stroke.

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener