REGINA -- A Regina man who is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his brother will be back in court on Thursday afternoon for a bail hearing.

Joseph Thauberger was charged on Nov. 29 with first-degree murder, offering an indignity to a human body and uttering threats to a woman between 1997 and 2014.

Dr. Patrick Thauberger, 53 at the time, was last seen on Sept. 3, 1997. He was reported missing to police on Sept. 16, 1997.

The bail hearing will be heard at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench because it is the only court that has the jurisdiction to grant someone bail who has been charged with murder.

Thauberger appeared by video in a courtroom at Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday. The matter was adjourned until Thursday afternoon.

At his first court appearance on Nov. 30, the 78-year-old man had trouble standing in the prisoner's box.

Joseph’s lawyer, Tony Merchant, requested his client be released from custody due to the health.

Merchant said his client suffers from congestive heart failure, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Merchant said if Joe contracts COVID-19 while in custody, he will likely die.

The crown prosecutor said he was opposed to Joseph’s release.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Regina Police Service discovered remains it believes to be Patrick's in a rural area.

Patrick was last reportedly seen on Sept. 3, 1997, by his brother who told police he dropped Patrick off at the former bus station in Regina. Patrick’s ticket was never used.

Police say the charges follow a 23-year investigation.