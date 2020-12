REGINA -- A Regina man who is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his brother will be back in court on Monday afternoon

This will be Joseph Thauberger’s second court appearance after he was charged on Nov. 29 with first-degree murder, offering an indignity to a human body and uttering threats to a woman between 1997 and 2014.

Dr. Patrick Thauberger, 53 at the time, was last seen on Sept. 3, 1997. He was reported missing to police on Sept. 16, 1997.

Joseph will appear in court on Monday via video from Regina's Correctional Centre.

At his first court appearance, the 78-year-old man had trouble standing in the prisoner's box.

Joseph’s lawyer, Tony Merchant, requested he be released from custody due to the health.

Merchant said his client suffers from congestive heart failure, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Merchant said if Joe contracts COVID-19 while in custody, he will likely die.

The crown prosecutor said he was opposed to Joseph’s release.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Regina Police Service discovered remains it believes to be of Patrick's in a rural area. The identity of the remains have yet to be confirmed.

Patrick was last reportedly seen on Sept. 3, 1997, by his brother told police he dropped Patrick off at the former bus station in Regina. Patrick’s ticket was never used.

Police say the charges follow a 23-year investigation.