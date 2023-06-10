Action for animals: Regina man completes 1K burpees for Humane Society fundraiser

Loud music and positive energy is what’s driving Jordan Donohue to complete 1,000 burpees for the Regina Humane Society.

2023 marks his second annual “Action for Animals” fundraiser.

"The previous pup that I used to have I adopted handful a few years ago from Humane Society, so I thought what better way to give back to my friend who was with me through all of COVID than to do a fundraiser for the Humane Society," Donohue told CTV News.

This year’s challenge marks its first in-person iteration, as last year Donohue was raising funds from his basement.

His love of fitness and animals led to the perfect link with the help of the Humane Society.

"When I was working, doing fitness through COVID and training, that way I though well, it might as well connect the two and do something positive with it," he explained.

With the fitness focused event, Donohue hopes to raise $2,000 to assist with the animals at the Humane Society.

Other members of OPEX Fitness in Regina also took part in Donohue’s exercise in care.

"We want people to understand that it's important to help animals in need and the community,” Hayley Millard, co-owner of OPEX, told CTV News.

“Not only does this help our immediate community here in OPEX but it helps Regina at large.”

Donohue hopes to continue the fundraiser as an annual event.