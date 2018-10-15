With the legalization of marijuana two days away, a Regina addictions counsellor is reminding people about the addictive qualities of the drug.

"It reduces motivation, it reduces emotional connection,” said Rand Teed, an addictions counsellor. “It's a drug that impairs your ability to connect with people in certain ways, so I mean it absolutely can be a problem."

Teed has been a counsellor for more than four decades and says marijuana legalization could reduce people's risk perception of the drug — causing people to think cannabis isn't as addictive as it actually is.

"Seventy-five per cent of the adolescents that I work with, that’s their primary problematic drug that they're dealing with and much of that has developed in them because they thought it wasn’t a big deal," said Teed.

Teed thinks the government needs to have more resources and options for people suffering from addictions.

"We should have been doing a better job of educating people about this drug so that people understand it better,” Teed said. “There is still that don’t panic it's organic kind of thinking around cannabis which isn’t true," said Teed.

The federal government is legalizing cannabis and said addictions supports are part of its cannabis plan.

"We already have a very substantial commitment at the national level to addictions counselling,” Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale said. “We will continue to make those very important investments so that Canadians can get the help that they need."

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan government is going to wait and see if there becomes a need for more addictions supports after marijuana legalization.

"Cannabis is already a substance that appears in our treatment services and we will be monitoring admissions to see whether it has an impact on the demand for services," said Kathy Willerth with the Ministry of Health.