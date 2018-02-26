

Police have charged a second person with first-degree murder after a man was killed on Feb. 18.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Pasqua Street around 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 18 after reports that a man had been shot during a robbery. The 41-year-old man, who has been identified as Justin Langan, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chad Barre, 31, was arrested later that night and charged in connection to the homicide.

Police say further investigation led them to a second suspect, who was arrested in his home on the 400 block of Retallack Street on Feb. 22.

Donald Chad Pelletier, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery using a firearm and failure to comply. He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.