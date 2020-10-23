REGINA -- Elections Saskatchewan is seeing records broken for absentee voting registration and advanced voting for the upcoming provincial election.

According to numbers from Elections Saskatchewan, a new single day record for advanced voting was set on Wednesday with 43,409 ballots cast. That broke the previous record set on Tuesday of 41,527. The previous single-day record before 2020 was set in 2016, with 24,615 ballots cast on the first day of advanced voting.

The record for the most total advanced votes over the five day period was set in 2016 with 110,716. After two days of advanced voting in 2020, 84,936 voters have cast advanced ballots.

The province is also seeing a record number of absentee, or vote by mail registrations.

According to Elections Saskatchewan, 61,412 residents have registered to vote by mail, shattering the previous record of 4,420, set in 2016.

"We have entirely had to change and revamp the approach so that we could build the capacity to manage this many vote by mail ballots," Chief Electoral Officer Michael Boda said.

Regina Pasqua was the constituency with the most voters choosing to apply to vote by mail, with 2,674 packages sent out. Outside of Regina and Saskatoon, the Martensville-Warman constituency had the largest number of residents applying to vote by mail, with 1,146 applications approved.

Advanced polls close on Saturday, October 24, at 8 p.m. Residents voting by mail have until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 26 to submit their ballot.