CTV’s in house production offers local advertisers a variety of production options at affordable rates.

We specialize in helping local businesses come up with great creative ideas that highlight their businesses and events and then execute masterpiece ads from start to finish.

From initial concept creative meetings, scripting, shooting, editing, all the way to closed captioning, CTV offers everything your business needs to showcase your business or event. We will work with you through the entire process to make sure everything flows smoothly and the creative makes you look amazing. Whether it is finding actors or simply working with images, we cover every aspect of having your ad created in a timely and professional manner.

At affordable rates you will be amazed at the quality and professionalism we offer to all of our amazing clients.

For some great examples of work we have done for other clients please see the great commercials created by CTV in the video player above.

For more information on production and advertising with Bell Media contact Derek Ryan, General Sales Manager Saskatchewan at Derek.Ryan@Bellmedia.ca or call at 306-380-7718 .