Advocates gather in Regina for annual JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) hosted its annual Walk to Cure Diabetes in the Queen City over the weekend.

34 teams, consisting of 416 participants, gathered at 100 Navy Way in Regina Sunday morning and set out to raise awareness and funds for those suffering from Type 1 Diabetes (T1D).

As of 3 p.m., over $45,000 had been raised by the Regina event alone.

T1D is an autoimmune disorder where insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas are destroyed by the body’s immune system.

Those who live with T1D must monitor their blood sugar and take insulin with daily injections or an insulin pump.

Over the course of the Walk’s existence, a total of $137 million has been raised for research into Type 1 Diabetes, according to JDRF.

More than 50 walks took place right across Canada on Sunday.

More details to come...