A new affordable housing complex for people with mental and physical challenges is almost ready to open in Regina.

The building, located at 1914 Halifax Street, will provide housing for people who have difficulties finding a place to live. All three levels of government contributed to the project, which cost $6 million.

The building has 45 individual studio apartments, each with a kitchen and bathroom. One-third of the suites are wheelchair accessible.

The apartments will have support staff on-site 24 hours a day to help residents with crisis management and medications.

The apartments will be open to both men and women. They will be moving out of older apartments in the same area.