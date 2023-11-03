After infamous rebrand, REAL asks City of Regina to take over tourism duties

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has asked the City of Regina to take tourism responsibilities off its hands following an infamous website rebrand earlier this year, a decision the city says will be discussed by council during a meeting on Nov. 8.

The controversial rebrand was met with worldwide criticism, after several slogans sexualized the city’s name, playing with the fact that it rhymes with vagina.

In a release from the City of Regina, City Manager Niki Anderson said if city council agrees with REAL’s request, administration is prepared to accept responsibility.

“The combination of communications and marketing expertise from both organizations would help facilitate a smooth transition and, longer-term, provide synergies to refresh and revitalize the work of Tourism Regina,” she said.

Wayne Morsky, chair for the REAL board of directors said the transition would be best for tourism in Regina.

Regina City Council will consider the request on Nov. 8, which was unanimously approved by the REAL board of Directors on Oct. 5.

If the proposal is approved, the transition from REAL to the City of Regina would be complete by Dec. 31.

Before REAL tourism responsibilities were handled by Economic Development Regina (EDR).

More details to come…