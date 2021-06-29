REGINA -- A man is facing aggravated assault charges after a stabbing incident involving a metal file on Monday evening.

In a press release, the Regina Police Service said police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Edgar St. at 6:35 p.m. on Monday where it was reported that a man was stumbling down the alley. When officers arrived, they found the 35-year-old man bleeding from a large laceration. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said officers found the area where the altercation appeared to have happened. There, they located a man who was covered in blood but didn’t appear to be injured. Officers found a metal file which they believed to be the weapon used in the assault. Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Following the police investigation, a 41-year-old man from Fort Qu’Appelle is charged with aggravated assault. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.