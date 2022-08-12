Agreement signed by premier will see more Ukrainian humanitarian flights come to Sask.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by Premier Scott Moe on Friday that will see more humanitarian flights with displaced Ukrainians land in Saskatchewan.

The MOU is a pledge by the province, Solidaire and Open Arms to bring a total of five flights to Saskatchewan by the end of March 2023.

The five flights include the two that have already landed in Saskatchewan this summer.

"In true Saskatchewan fashion, Ukrainians have been met with kindness, support and compassion upon landing in our province,” Moe said in a release.

"Today [Friday], with the signing of this MOU, we commit to welcoming even more Ukrainian citizens. This is an important and meaningful step toward providing a safe refuge for people dealing with unimaginable situations."

More than 13 per cent of all Saskatchewan residents trace all part of their ancestry to Ukraine, according to statistics in the latest census.

Information about programs and services is available to Ukrainian newcomers on an ongoing basis by calling 1-833-613-0485 (toll free), by email at ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca or by accessing online resources by clicking here.

