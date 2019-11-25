REGINA -- Agribition is officially underway in Regina after the Burning of the Brand ceremony on Monday morning.

Minister of Agriculture David Marit also opened applications for the second round of the CWA Next Gen Agriculture mentorship program, an 18-month mentorship experience including industry knowledge, advocacy, business education, networking, training and social connections.

"Saskatchewan has outstanding leaders in the agriculture industry, and their willingness to share their knowledge and expertise is an invaluable resource," Marit said in a news release. "By connecting future leaders with mentors in the industry, we're helping to build a bright future for Saskatchewan agriculture."

The federal and provincial governments will give $100,000 of funding through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The program launched in 2018 and the first group of recipients was selected in February. They're participating in a workshop at Agribition this week and will continue with the program into 2020.

"I appreciate the hard work of so many people that have paved the way for my generation, and I respect their wisdom and perseverance," said Brandt Carter, a mentee in the program. "Being able to network with and learn from industry leaders has provided me with a better understanding of the industry and opportunities to build relationships that will help me in the future. I highly recommend that any young producers with a passion for this challenging, but extremely rewarding, industry apply for the CWA Next Gen program."

More information can be found here.