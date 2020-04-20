REGINA -- The deadline to apply for AgriStability has been extended to July 3.

The province says the extension, which was approved by the federal and provincial governments, help producers manage current market disruptions, increased expenses and production challenges in farm operations.

“This extension will give producers additional time to consider their risk management needs during this period of uncertainty,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “We understand the challenges the Saskatchewan agriculture industry is facing and I encourage producers to consider the AgriStability Program.”

The program offers financial assistance to producers experiencing large margin declines from product loss, adverse market conditions or increased costs. The province says the coverage is personalized based on historical data.

Anyone enrolled in the program can apply for an interim benefit, meaning they receive a portion of the benefit early to support losses and costs before the end of the fiscal year.

Applications can be done online or over the phone at 1-866-270-8450.