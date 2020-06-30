REGINA -- Air Canada will be suspending flights for four Saskatchewan-based routes indefinitely.

In a release Tuesday, the company announced it would be discontinuing service on 30 domestic regional routes and closing eight stations in Canada.

The four Saskatchewan routes being suspended are:

Regina-Winnipeg

Regina-Saskatoon

Regina-Ottawa

Saskatoon-Ottawa

Air Canada said these changes are being made due to weak demand for travel during the COVID-19 pandemic and provincial and federal travel restrictions. The company said it expects the industry’s recovery to take at least three years.

More information about these service changes can be found on the Air Canada website.