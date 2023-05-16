Air quality advisories extended into southern Sask.

Environment Canada has extended air quality advisories to include southern Saskatchewan as smoke from wildfires is expected to move into the region.

“A cold front moving southwards through southern Saskatchewan will concentrate forest fire smoke from wildfires over the northern prairies along it. As this front progresses southwards tonight and into Wednesday, it will drag a band of thicker smoke through most regions of central and southern Saskatchewan,” Environment Canada said on its website.

There are currently 28 active fires in Saskatchewan, according to a May 16 report from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

The agency says six of those fires are not contained.

In Alberta 87 wildfires continued to burn on Tuesday.

Areas included in the advisory are Regina, Moose Jaw and Swift Current as well as all surrounding rural municipalities.

People with lung conditions (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke, Environment Canada said.

-- With files from Rory MacLean.