Air quality advisories issued in southern Sask. as wildfire smoke spreads
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has expanded air quality advisories on Wednesday morning to include parts of southern Saskatchewan.
Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Weyburn and Estevan are all included in the advisory as wildfire smoke from the north drifts south.
“Wildfire smoke from fires in northern Saskatchewan has moved southward through the province in the wake of a cold front moving through the area,” ECCC said on its website.
Updated advisories can be read here.
According to the province there are 68 active wildfires around Saskatchewan with 10 of those considered not contained as of Wednesday morning.
There are also 14 fires where crews are currently prioritizing protecting property.
