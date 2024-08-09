REGINA
    • Air quality advisories scattered throughout Sask. as smoke moves in

    Air quality advisories are in place for parts of Saskatchewan Friday night including Regina and Saskatoon as smoke from wildfires lingers in the province.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says very poor air quality can be expected Friday night with some regions also experiencing reduced visibility.

    “Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke originating in northern Saskatchewan can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” ECCC said on its website.

    Current watches, warnings and advisories can be seen here.

