Air quality alert extends to Regina
Published Monday, July 19, 2021 11:14AM CST Last Updated Monday, July 19, 2021 11:47AM CST
REGINA -- Environment Canada has issued an air quality alert for Regina as smoke from wildfires in northern Saskatchewan pushes into the southern part of the province.
According to Environment Canada, reduced visibility and poor air quality will continue throughout Monday. Residents might experience increased coughing, through irritation, headaches and shortness of breath. People who have COPD, asthma, or other lung diseases are especially sensitive to air pollution.
The province said as of Monday morning, there are 161 active wildfires in Saskatchewan.
