Air quality warnings in effect across southwestern Sask. due to heavy wildfire smoke
Environment Canada (EC) is warning Saskatchewan residents to limit their time outside as heavy wildfire smoke moves in from the northwest.
The federal weather service issued a statement on Thursday afternoon warning of potential health complications from exposure to the polluted air. The smoke could peak overnight and last into Friday at a minimum, EC says.
“Portions of the southwest in particular are likely to remain poor well into the weekend,” EC said on its website.
Regina, Saskatoon, Lloydminster, Assiniboia, Carlyle, Estevan, Fort Qu’Appelle, Humboldt, Buffalo Narrows, Kindersley, La Loche, Leader, Martensville, Meadow Lake, Moose Jaw, Moosomin, Outlook, Prince Albert, Shaunavon, Swift Current, the Battlefords, and many other communities are listed in the air quality statement.
According to EC, air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke can fluctuate over short distances can vary considerably each hour.
People could experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and people with cardiovascular or lung issues, such as asthma, are especially at risk.
EC suggests that people stay inside if they are feeling unwell and experiencing systems, and take a break from the smoke by finding a location with clean, cool air.
If someone has to be outside, EC suggests a well-fitted respirator type mask that does not allow air to pass through the mask and face.
For more information and current updates, visit Environment Canada’s website. For more information on how to reduce health risks, click here.
