The Estevan Police Service says it’s received an alarming amount of reports of counterfeit United States currency being passed around in the southeast Saskatchewan city.

In an alert posted Friday, EPS says a number of businesses have been taking faked U.S. $20 and $100 bills.

Police have provided a photo of the alleged counterfeit bills. These bills are colourized but have no reflective elements.

Any businesses who believe they may have encountered suspicious currency are asked to contact police or a bank representative to verify if the money is legitimate or counterfeit.

Estevan is located approximately 16 kilometres north of the United States border.