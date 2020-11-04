REGINA -- Regina police have reopened Albert Street after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the collision occurred in the 4500 block of Albert Street in south Regina.

Regina police said in a Tweet that the collision was fatal, and a news release that followed specified the involvement of a pedestrian.

Police and other Emerg workers are in the 4500 block of Albert Street for a fatal motor vehicle collision. No further details available at the moment, but please avoid the area on your morning commute. More to follow. — Regina Police (@reginapolice) November 4, 2020

Drivers were asked to avoid this area for a short time while it was blocked off for the investigation.

More to come…