Albert St. reopened after fatal collision involving pedestrian
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 8:23AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 11:26AM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- Regina police have reopened Albert Street after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
According to police, the collision occurred in the 4500 block of Albert Street in south Regina.
Regina police said in a Tweet that the collision was fatal, and a news release that followed specified the involvement of a pedestrian.
Drivers were asked to avoid this area for a short time while it was blocked off for the investigation.
