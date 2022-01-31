Alberta clipper prompts southern Sask. blizzard warnings

Blizzard conditions are expected in and around Regina on Monday, as an Alberta clipper brings snow and strong wind gusts to southern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning on Monday morning for most of southern Saskatchewan, including areas surrounding the City of Regina, Estevan, Weyburn, Moose Jaw, Fort Qu’Appelle, Assiniboia, Carlyle, Leader and Moosomin.

The weather system is expected to bring fresh snow, a risk of freezing rain and wind gusts up to 90 km/hr. Conditions will develop on Monday afternoon.

“The falling snow and strong winds will combine to create blizzard conditions with near-zero visibilities at times,” Environment Canada said in the warning.

Conditions are forecast to improve overnight on Monday. Below seasonal temperatures will follow the system, as it moves into Manitoba.

Environment Canada said travel is expected to be hazardous, due to reduced visibility.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the warning said.

A blowing snow advisory remains in effect for the City of Saskatoon and other areas of central, east-central Saskatchewan.

Snowfall warnings were also issued around Prince Albert, Meadow Lake, Melfort and Hudson Bay.