A woman from Drumheller, Alta. is dead after a collision near Morse on Sunday morning.

Morse RCMP were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 east of Morse around 5:45 a.m. The 29-year-old driver was taken to hospital, where she later died.

The highway was down to one lane eastbound for several hours while investigators looked at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.