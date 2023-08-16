Alcohol in parks, houselessness emergency on the docket for Regina city council

It’s a full docket for Regina’s city council – with alcohol in parks and four councillors’ motion to declare a houselessness emergency on the agenda.

Regina’s executive committee passed the motion to allow public consumption of alcohol in 12 of the city’s 314 public parks in early July.

The motion was set to be voted on during city council’s July 12 meeting but council adjourned before it was discussed.

Councillors will discuss several changes to the proposed motion including a revised list of parks. They now include:

Alport Park (Replacing Regent Par 3 Park)

Central Park

Grassick Park

Hopson Park

Horizon Station Park

Kiwanis Park

Les Sherman Park

QE Jubilee Park

Rochdale Park (Replacing Lakewood Park)

Rotary Park

Stewart Russell Park

Tutor Park

As part of the motion – city council will authorize the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) to allow alcohol within Wascana Park at its own discretion.

A total of 32 delegations and communications are set to be heard by city council related to the use of alcohol in the city’s parks.

While on the city’s agenda - discussion of the Saskatchewan Drive Corridor Plan and its related delegations has been pushed back to council’s meeting on Sept. 13.

At the tail end of the docket – four city councillors look to declare a “houselessness emergency” in Regina.

Councillors Shanon Zachidniak, Cheryl Stadnichuk, Andrew Stevens and Dan LeBlanc outline Regina’s “houselessness crisis” in the motion and call for the collaboration of all three levels of government to help end the crisis.

Some of the proposed measures include creating a temporary, barrier free shelter program by the end of Q3 of 2023 and new procedures for the city to follow when addressing encampments.

More to come…