'All free play for them': Swift Current school connects kids with nature

Swift Current, Sask. -

Sage Creek Prairie School has been a few years in the making.

It all began when Kristen Simonson and her husband bought the land, which is just seconds outside of Swift Current, adjacent to where the classroom sits in the coulee.

“On the day where we were kind of looking at locations to put a house, he was looking at the house but I was kind of looking at this thinking what a great spot it would be to be an outdoor classroom,” said Simonson, director and lead educator, of how the school came to be.

Simonson, a science and outdoor education teacher, dedicated to the idea of teaching, playing and learning outside, attended a conference highlighting the “forest school mentality” combining all aspects of education, experiential learning and outdoor education.

Established in 2020, the school only first began offering classes last year due to the pandemic.

Sage Creek Prairie School focuses on building a connection to wild and outdoor spaces because, she said, you can’t learn until you are connected to the material.

"It is kind of amazing how many kids don’t have that connection at all and so to get that started and for some of our kids who are in their second year, you can really see growth,” Simonson said.

Director and lead educator Kristen Simonson teaches seven-year-old Lexi Salter how to whittle a stick. (KaylynWhibbs/CTVNews)

Once that connection is made a sense of ownership is formed and that is when the students start noticing things like what kind of animals live in the area, what kind of trees there are and what kinds of plants can’t be touched.

Currently, the school has three established programs: “Forest School” for kids aged three to five, "Kids in the Coulee” for those six to eight-years-old and “An Introduction to Bushcraft” for the older kids.

The sessions all utilize the outdoor classroom with a firepit and forest surrounding it, as well as access to the mud kitchen, art table and sand pit.

While the older students develop outdoor skills such as shelter building, the younger students spend most of their time playing and exploring in child-led sessions.

“We just kind of tag along with what they want to do, if they want to make a fort we make it happen, if they want to climb a mud hill we try and make sure they’ve got the ropes and the knots and everything so that they can do that,” Simonson said.

Eight-year-old Emmett Rumpel has been attending the school for two years and loves the muddy and rainy days the most, with his fondest memory being the time they used a rope ladder to climb a muddy hill.

While Rumpel’s favourite activity at school is going on hikes and discovering new paths, it’s not for everybody.

Eight-year-old Emmett Rumpel on a hike through the land surrounding the coulee where the outdoor classroom is located. (KaylynWhibbs/CTVNews)

“We always do hikes, which I’m very unhappy about,” six-year-old Brynn Ruetz said.

For Ruetz, the best part of “Kids of the Coulee” is the snacks they make.

Through the school, kids have learned how to cook on a fire, whittle and built teepees.

“I liked making homemade pictures and we went to see the chickens,” seven-year-old classmate Lexi Salter said.

With the classroom located just minutes away from the Simonson’s mixed farm, the students are also able to visit some of the animals.

Alicia Tait has been teaching at the school since it came to fruition and loves to be out in nature exploring with the kids.

“To see them just let loose and be themselves and there’s no instruction, ”Tait said, “we guide them but it’s all free play for them and they just have a ball and seeing them develop their confidence and their creativity and learn really cool skills is really exciting.”

The building of confidence, independence and resilience is an important aspect of Sage Creek Prairie School, learning those skills comes before getting into sustainability and planting trees.

Simonson said seeing little kids who are ok to go off on a path by themselves, or start an activity and ask for help, is amazing.

“There’s thousands of kids in the southwest and I just can’t help but think what it would be like if every single one of those kids could have an opportunity like this where they could come out and have something unstructured in a fairly wild place and just be able to be a kid,” said Simonson, “I think it would be a game-changer.”

For the first time summer sessions are going to be offered. The programs running through the spring and fall run after-school.

Sage Creek Prairie School is set up on an early-spring to late-fall model with the hope of building a permanent structure like a greenhouse, to serve as a classroom for year-round learning.