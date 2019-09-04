

CTV News Regina





With 16,468 students registered for the 2019 fall semester, the University of Regina is reporting an increase of nearly 1,000 students from last fall’s enrollment numbers.

It’s a 6.4 per cent increase and is accompanied by a boost in the number of credit hours being taught.

“Achieving 11 straight years of enrolment growth is a strong indicator of the strength of our academic programming, and a testament to the continuing work of our faculty and staff,” Dr. Vianne Timmons, University President and Vice-Chancellor said in a release.

The U of R attributes the higher number of students to an increase in First Nations and international students, who now make up 13 and 18 per cent of the school’s total population, respectively.

The Faculty of Science saw the biggest jump in students, with 20 per cent more enrolled than last year.

The data is based on the number of people registered for classes. The University says confirmed numbers will be made available in October.